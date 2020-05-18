Beverly Etchells
Scottsdale - Beverly Etchells, age 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Beverly was born January 28, 1930 in Stanley, Wisconsin to Clark L. Davis and Helen Lander-Davis. Beverly graduated from Yuma High School in 1948 and attended Minnesota Business School. She was married to John R. Campbell on July 15, 1951 in Denver, Colorado, and had one son Robert. Beverly later married Samuel C. Etchells Jr. on April 30, 1966. They were married for 47 years until his passing in 2013. She enjoyed many years of traveling, ballroom dancing, golf, and ASU football games with Sam. Beverly had a long career in accounting and retired from Maricopa Medical Center in 1992 after 20 years of service. She was a member and past President of the National Association Accounts. She is survived by sons, Robert Etchells (Barbara), Kenneth Etchells (Linda), and daughter Kathleen Etchells-Cells; 6 grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by Samuel C. Etchells Jr. and Peter Cella (Grandson). The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Desert Flower Assisted Living, and Sage Hospice. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Etchells family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.