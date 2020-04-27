|
Beverly Faye Schantz
Beverly Faye (Woodward) Schantz, 73, of Youngsville, NC passed away at her home on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born April 5,1947 in Bakersfield, CA, a daughter of the late Laroy L. and Helen Maxine (Green) Woodward. Beverly moved to Phoenix, AZ when she was 8 years old. She graduated from Maryvale High School in Phoenix, AZ and attended Phoenix College for 2 years. Beverly worked as a Gold Plating Tech at Motorola Inc. in Phoenix, and later made a career of floral designing. She was a loving wife to Richard L. Schantz for over 52 years. Beverly is survived by her husband Richard L. Schantz, daughter Kellene L. (Schantz) Hendrix, son, Donavaughn M. Schantz, son-in-law Mark S. Hendrix, granddaughter Victoria B. Hendrix and grandson Stephen R. Hendrix, mother Helen Maxine Kerr and brothers Terry D. Kerr and Richard E. Woodward and their wives Trish Hansen Kerr and Benji Woodward, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her Father Laroy L. Woodward and stepfather Lyell E. Kerr. She was an active member of First Christian Church until moving to Youngsville, NC in 2001, where she then became a beloved and active member at Oak Level Christian Church. All of her life she had loved doing crafts and projects, and upon moving to Youngsville, NC she discovered her love for ceramics and various other crafts, including quilting. She loved feeding the deer and wildlife in her and her husband's backyard and particularly looked forward to feeding all of the new fawns every spring. She would shake a bucket of corn and yell "food, come here pretty girls," and deer, squirrels, raccoons, and even the occasional fox would come to eat while she was tossing the corn on the ground for them. Bev's faith was no secret- she was confident of her faith and salvation in Jesus Christ and sure of her future in Heaven. So while this is a sad and difficult time, we take comfort in knowing that she is in the very best of hands now. A visitation will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ 85254. A private graveside service will be held at Desert Hills Memorial Park. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020