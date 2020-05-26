Beverly Jane McCormickPeoria - Beverly Jane McCormick passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 84. She was only Beverly on the dotted line. To those that knew her, she was Jane, Aunt Jane, Grandma Jane, OGO, Papa Jane, Mom. She was born Beverly Jane Stidger, on February 4, 1936 in Toledo Ohio to her parents, Ruby and Burwell. She was the middle child of five - three brothers, Don, Jimmy and Johnny, and one sister, Linda. They grew up in a tiny house with a sprawling yard in El Monte, California. She was a daddy's girl, waiting for him to come home from work so she could hop on the running board of his car and ride with him down their long, curving, driveway. She married Peter McCormick in 1956 and started her family. In 1960, they moved to Arizona, and had three daughters, Susan, Patty, Barbara and two sons, Steven and Peter. She had wanted to be a mother more than anything else and she did it like no one else. No holiday went un-celebrated, but she especially loved Christmas, with decorations, cookies, traditions, and wrapped packages under the tree. Every child had their own special stocking, ornament, and place in the living room for Santa to leave his gifts. Jane was a loving Mom and housewife for many years. Later in life started a career as an Environmental Services Manager with many hospitals and nursing facilities in Phoenix and Las Vegas. When she discovered that much of her staff spoke limited English, she started a language class after hours. She encouraged all of her employees to have goals and was so proud when they became supervisors or managers of their own. She took the newspaper every day and did the crossword, often in pen. She was an avid crafter doing crochet, knitting, embroidery, and sewing which she loved to share with her family. She was a fierce bowler since high school and always insisted on using a 16 lb. ball. Her most important role in life was being a Mom and loved being with her children as much as possible. She never let them leave her house without saying "Be careful" and "Call me when you get there". As a grandmother, she believed in no rules, no bedtimes, and lots of donuts. Every grandchild got an advent calendar every Christmas, new pajamas on Christmas Eve, and a card for every holiday. She smiled all the time, laughed a lot, and conveyed entire sentences with just a look. "Beloved" is simply not big enough a word. She is forever remembered by her children Susan (Clayton), Steve (Eryn), Patty, Peter (Michelle) and Barbara; grandchildren Shea (Zach), Kelsey, Haley, Henry, Natalie, Wyatt and Paige; great grandson Cormac, sister Linda Smith; nephews Eddie (Cindy), and Drew, nieces Stacie, Jamie, and Kathy; great nephew Brian Smith and great nieces Amanda (Scott), and Katelin and great-great nephew Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, brother-in-law Carl Smith and her beloved niece Dorene. There will be a viewing Thursday from 10am to 2pm at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley, Phoenix, AZ 85027, and burial in California at a later date.