Beverly Jean Phelps Beeman



Tempe - Beverly Jean Phelps Beeman, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years in Tempe, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, following 4 days of loving family visits and gracious hospice care.



Beverly was born on June 26, 1929 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Margaret Jean Maxwell Phelps and



Ernest Allan Phelps, who preceded her in death. Beverly married Robert Donald Beeman on August 24, 1947 in North Hollywood, California and they were able to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary with family, flowers, balloons and lemon meringue pie.



Beverly is survived by her husband and best friend, Bob Beeman and 5 children: Julie Grell (Allan-Prescott AZ), Don Beeman (Deb-Tempe, AZ), Jill Fabel (Bryan-Lyons, Colorado), Jeff Beeman (Mary- Tempe, AZ) and Margaret Wimbs (Brad-Lemon Grove, CA). She also has a sister, Helen Elaine Lockhart living in Lancaster, CA. She also loved her 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, remembering every birthday.



Beverly earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from ASU and graduated in 1968, with distinction, to pursue a 20+ year home economics teaching career, mostly for the Scottsdale Public Schools. She loved giving demonstrations and created a very impressive recipe collection. Beverly was a member of several honorary fraternities and organizations.



Beverly began docent training in Art History at the Phoenix Art Museum in 1973 and continued serving as a tour guide and slide librarian for 40+ years, culminating her volunteer work there as a Master Docent Emeritus. The PAM connection gave her great joy and fulfillment in her retirement years.



Beverly loved to travel and enjoyed many family vacations throughout the United States, Northern Mexico and Canada focusing on National Parks, Monuments, places of historical significance and visiting relatives. One epic seven-week vacation in 1967 took the family across the USA and into Canada to visit the Montreal World's Fair. Art and Architecture were a passion for her, but family was extremely important and above all, she loved nurturing her children with travel, art, dance and music lessons, camps and cultural events. She made sure there was always room in the budget for lessons and time for chauffeuring children to and from events. Our house was always full of laughter as friends and neighborhood kids were always welcome and felt at home at Mrs. Beeman's house.



Beverly's first overseas travel adventure was a solo trip to then divided West Berlin, Germany for the birth of her first grandchild, but she and Bob continued traveling in their retirement years around the world and to their favorite destination, the Hawaiian Islands, at least a dozen times.



In her retirement years, Beverly enjoyed painting in acrylics and created many beautiful paintings which adorn their home and those of their children. She also loved quilting and made sure all of the children and grandchildren have a personalized quilt made with their favorite colors.



The family is planning a celebration of life/spreading of ashes/reunion event next May on Mother's Day at the family cabin near Flagstaff when we can share Beverly's Joie de Vivre without reservation.



A memorial Fund is being established at the Phoenix Art Museum for those who desire to honor her in a meaningful way.









