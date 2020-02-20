|
Beverly Joan Graham
Phoenix - May 17, 1934 - January 19, 2020
Beverly was a native of Phoenix; Her Life achievement was the Love for her Children, Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Beverly's Children: Cindy, Cristy and Joel; Grandchildren: 11; Great Grandchildren: 13; Great Great Grandchildren: 3; Brother: Carl (Cork) Sedig.
Preceded in death by her Partner Gloria Anderson; Daughter Cheryl Graham-Gomez; Parents Carl and Wanda Sedig.
All Family & Friends are welcome to the "Celebration of Beverly's Life" at Beverly's Home on Saturday February 29th Noon. Bring your Favorite Potluck Dish.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020