Beverly JonesScottsdale - Beverly Wilson Jones, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother known for her kind heart and warm smile, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona with family by her side.Beverly was born on October 15, 1933 in Phoenix to Edward Badham and Regina Luke Wilson. Beverly graduated from North High School in 1951 and Arizona Teachers College (now ASU) in 1955.Beverly married Albert W. Jones, Jr. on a very hot August night, and they shared 66 years of loving and committed marriage. Bev and Al cherished many happy memories together, camping, sailing, hiking with their Irish Setters, and spending time at their cabin in Greer. They valued the many special occasions they celebrated with life-long friends, neighbors, and family.Throughout her life, Beverly loved giving back to her community, church, and children's activities. She served as President of the Heard Museum Guild, Founder and President of WIMS Investment Club, Chairwoman of the San Pablo Art Show, on the boards of Junior Women's Club, Junior League of Phoenix, and Phoenix Cotillion, on the vestry and numerous committees at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and as a member of the Diggers Garden Club. She enjoyed tennis, cooking, reading, and investing. She is remembered for her red hair, love of dogs, and delicious desserts.Beverly is survived by her husband, Albert, her daughter, Allyson Beckham (David), her sister, Margery Kosek, and her three wonderful grandchildren, Shannon, Thomas, and Quinn. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and son, Albert Jones III.A private service will be held at Christ Church of the Ascension. A special thank you to the ladies at Tuscan Place and Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.