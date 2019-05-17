|
|
Beverly June (Bell) Wager
Mesa - Beverly June Wager(Bell) was born on June 28, 1934 in Bettendorf, Iowa to the late George and Irma Bell. She was married to the love of her life Richard Wager for 66 years. She passed away on May 6, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Beverly was a longtime member of Mesa Country Club and White Mountain Country Club in Pinetop, AZ. She was an avid golfer and loved to play bridge with her many friends. Beverly was a wonderful mother and friend to her daughters who enjoyed having lunch dates, shopping and just spending time together. She was an excellent cook and homemaker who specialized in brownies and sugar plum cake. Beverly loved babies and puppies. She took great joy from being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly loved listening to and singing along with the music of Johnny Mathis and she was a great dancer. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pat Boone.
Beverly is survived by her husband Richard Wager; four daughters, Teri Farney (Jim), Debbie Wager (Steve), Diane Winnemuller (Duane) and Linda Savage; six grandchildren, Richard Schmitt, Meagan Farney-Schamp and Kristen Farney, Gregory Lewis, Adam Savage and Kaylee Schaus: three great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Charlotte Schaus and Sophia Lewis.
In keeping with her love of animals, she would have preferred, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Arizona Humane Society. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mesa Country Club on June 11, at 11:00a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 17 to May 19, 2019