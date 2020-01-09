Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Valley
4101 East Shea Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ
Beverly Lucille Doss


1935 - 2019
Beverly Lucille Doss Obituary
Beverly Lucille Doss

Phoenix - Beverly Lucille Doss, a second generation Arizona Native, age 84, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home in Phoenix. She was born on June 14, 1935 to the late Jack E. and Arizona M. (Provost) Jacobs, in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Phoenix Union High School; graduating class of 1953. On May 2, 1969, she married Jake T. Doss. Beverly worked as a Secretary for the City of Phoenix prior to her marriage. She was a member of Church of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ and served as the Church Secretary for many years.

She enjoyed time spent at their cabin on the Mogollon Rim with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beloved German Shepard's. Travel over the years to Israel and Egypt; along with cruises to various locations with her husband and their dear friends were memories she treasured.

Beverly is survived by her loving spouse of 50 years, Jake; two surviving children, Daniel M. Doss, and Heather D. (Clinton) Russ; five grandchildren, Jesse R. Preisel, Danielle R. Preisel, Dustin S. Russ, Dale J. H. Russ, Catherine J. Russ and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David A. Doss; daughter, Suzan J. (Petersen) Preisel and brother, Jack E. Jacobs Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Church of the Valley, 4101 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, Arizona 85028.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly's honor may be made to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005-6708 or https://phoenixrescuemission.org/give/. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
