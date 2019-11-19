|
Beverly May Carkeek (nee Canino)
Phoenix - Beverly May Carkeek, 76, nee Canino, born October 5, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away after a short battle with leukemia on November 17, 2019. Beverly is survived by her husband of 55 years, John "Jack" Carkeek; her son, Jim Carkeek (Kristin); her grandsons, Jon Carkeek and Sam Carkeek; her sister, Joy Lund (Fred); her sisters-in-law, Ginny Murray (Dave) and Pat McLeish (Mark); her brother-in-law, Tom Carkeek; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her love, kindness and grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Canino and Adline "Gerry" May Canino, and her son, Jerry Carkeek.
Beverly grew up in Chicago and moved to Phoenix in 1989. She attended Immaculata High School in Chicago and received a bachelor's degree from Phoenix College and a master's from Ottawa University. She was a human resources professional in Chicago and in Phoenix. She worked at Holsum Bakery for many years and ended her career at Turf Paradise. Upon retiring, she continued to spend time with old friends and new. She joined the Moon Valley Women's Club (where she served as president), a craft group and a book club.
Beverly was the rock of her family and the keeper of all the stories. She had unfailing love for her husband, sons, grandsons, extended family and friends. Beverly's loving, generous, sensible and fair approach to every problem made her the person to whom everyone appealed for advice. She will be missed by all who knew her and had the honor of having her in their lives.
Viewing will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Beverly's funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix 85023. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to at https://www.lls.org/ or the . Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019