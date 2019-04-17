|
|
Beverly Moore
Chandler -
Moore, Beverly 81 of Chandler, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, with loved ones by her side. She was born in Pattonsburg, Missouri on January 30, 1938. To all who knew her, she was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of many. She was an entrepreneur and started her own successful interior design business, which she operated for over 15 years and sold when she retired. Beverly truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, eating Oreo's, drinking Coca-Cola, and watching Arizona sports teams. Her grandkids meant the world to her and she spent much of her senior life involved in their lives. She had a huge heart and would help anyone in need without expecting anything in return. Beverly was always honest with everyone and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Eleanor Conaway; her brother Jack Conaway and sister Connie Lukehart. Beverly is survived by her son Steven Robert Moore and his wife, Kristin; daughter Jo Suzanne Moore; three grandchildren, Chelsie Cabaniss, Mitchell Munguia, and Mary Moore.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019