Beverly Sue (Davis) Barnes
Chandler - Beverly Sue (Davis) Barnes "Baby Shoe" passed from this world on July 15, 2019 at 12:09 p.m. She was born on August 29, 1935 in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Loy Barnes; children: Sheri Fejeran (Kin), Vicki Brown (Randy), Randy Barnes (Debra), Brenda Barnes (Robin); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren that affectionately nicknamed her GG.
Sue loved reading novels, dancing, cooking, and working crossword puzzles. She retired from Arizona State University where she worked as a receptionist for the Alumni Association. She loved her family and friends and touched so many lives with her strength, sense of humor, and keen sense of style. She was surrounded by the love of her family during her final hours, and will be missed dearly.
A memorial fund has been established in her honor, to benefit the children of St. Jude Hospital. Your generous donation and loving thoughts are a light of hope to St. Jude children and their families.
www.GiftFunds.StJude.org/BeverlySueBarnes
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019