Beverly Turner
Scottsdale - Beverly Jayne Foster Turner, of Scottsdale, AZ and Pine Mills, TX passed away on Aug., 13, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ from a full heart. She was born Jan. 2, 1938 in Tulsa, OK and raised in Irving, TX. Jayne's spirit is carried on by her husband, Charles, her daughter, and three sons. Jayne's cremation was held on August 26, 2020 at Sonoran Skies Mortuary. Her gravestone will be at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Pines Mills, TX.
