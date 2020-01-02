|
Beverly Vahn Brown
Beverly V. Brown Kelly, Batt, passed away December 25, 2019 in Winchester, CA. Born to Wm. S. Brown and Kathleen L.Bates Brown in Phoenix, AZ, November 19, 1936; both parents deceased. Phoenix was home in her early life, then family moved to Scottsdale and she graduated Scottsdale High, Class of '55.
Beverly was accepted for flight attendant school in Kansas City, KS and flew the friendly skies as a Transworld Airline (TWA) stewardess '56-'57. After marrying Patrick Allen Kelly on Sept.9, 1957, in Scottsdale, AZ and due to airline company policy, she was "grounded" and became active in the Clipped Wings group volunteering in and near the LAX airport, her home base. Manhattan Beach, CA was their family home for many years, raising two children and then the Kelly's retired to Crestline, CA where Pat passed away April 8, 1998. She met & married Leo Batt, Oct. 6, 2004 and he passed 14 months later in Sun City, CA where they lived in The Gardens, a retirement facility.
Beverly is survived by daughter, Karen M. Smith (Mike) of Winchester, CA, Michael J. Kelly (Kerry) of Santa Barbara, CA, grandchildren Nicholas and Savannah Marshall, Connor and Courtney Kelly and two great-granddaughters, Emma & Layla Kitchen. She is also survived by siblings, Wm. S Brown (Terrie), sister Sharon K. Massey, all of Camp Verde, AZ and sister, JoAnn "Jody" Pastorini King Erickson, Bellingham, WA and many nieces/nephews & cousins.
Services will be held at England Family Mortuary, 21735 Madison Ave., Temecula, CA 92590 at 2:00 pm on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020