Biagia Abramo
Phoenix - Biagia Abramo, 93, passed away on Saturday, the 1st of August 2020. She was the wife preceded in death by Anthony Abramo. They shared 50 years of marriage together. Born in Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of Ignazio Tomasino and Luisa Aveni. She is survived by her children: Ann Johnson (John - deceased), Vincent Abramo (Tina), Louise Durfee (Greg), and Millie Ekstrom (Tom); also her 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on August 14 at Most Holy Trinity, 8620 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020. Viewing at 8:30 am, rosary at 9:30 am and the Mass will follow.
