Bill A. Campbell
Laveen - Mr. Bill A. Campbell was born August 29, 1935 in Cleveland, Texas. He attended school at Phoenix Union and was a graduate of Arizona State Vocational School. He lived in South Phoenix for over 70 years. Bill served 4 years with the 5th Marine Div. in Pusan, Korea during the Korean War. At an early age he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Campbell was an active member of the IBEW for over 50 years, and upon completing vocational training became a lineman for Pima Power and Electric. He later on would work on the building of the highlines distributing power from Glen Canyon Dam on into Colorado; he also worked at Arizona Public Service for over 22 years. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He quietly departed this life Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home in Laveen, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katrina Campbell; son-in-law, Mark Jungen; his son, Bill Campbell; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019