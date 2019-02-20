|
|
Bill E. Frye
Cave Creek - Bill Eugene Frye, 91, passed peacefully at home on February 12, 2019. Bill was born on July 19, 1927 in New Castle, PA to Geviene and Glenn Frye. His sisters, Marjorie Herrick and Betty Frye, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Urban) Frye; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Steve Vaughn; son, Gary Ronald Frye; beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Vaughn; sister, Glenda Eaton; many family relatives and friends. In 1945 when he graduated from high school in Mercer, PA, Bill joined the U.S. Navy. In his service he learned data processing and computer programming. This training and experience prepared him for his career to work at Jones Laughlin Steel Co. in PA and to lead the billing department of Salt River Project when the family moved to AZ. In the 1980's, he "worked" on the statistics crew for the Phoenix Suns running the score board and the 24 second clock. After his discharge from the Navy, Bill spent a year at Slippery Rock State College. He loved competitive sports and excelled in everyone: softball, baseball, basketball, bowling, ping pong, cards, and mainly golf. When he was 20 years old, he learned and taught himself to play golf. Through the next decades he golfed constantly and excelled with a 3 handicap and with 3 holes-in-one. Bill and Shirley married in 1952 and moved from PA to AZ in 1956. They enjoyed summers in their Colorado mountain home, which Bill, Gary, and family members had built in the seventies. His sense of humor and quick wit were his hallmarks. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 2:00 pm at Light of the Desert Lutheran Church, 33175 N. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek 85331. Memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of AZ or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019