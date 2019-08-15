|
Bill Flowers
Tempe - William "Bill" Flowers passed into the spiritual world on August 5, 2019 while doing one of his favorite things—hiking Piestewa Peak.
Bill was born William Lee Flowers on January 12, 1951, in Long Beach, California. He graduated high school at 17 years of age, in Orange County, CA, and graduated from UCLA with a degree in electrical engineering.
He met and joined the Unification Church in 1975 in Santa Monica, CA, and held a variety of missions in the church. He was known as a faithful brother with a keen mind, always willing to help others when needed.
He was matched and blessed by Rev. Sun Myung Moon to Ronda French and took part in the Madison Square Garden wedding ceremony with 2075 couples on July 1, 1982. They have one child, Charity Ann. Although she is severely disabled, he loved her deeply, and felt it was a privilege to have the responsibility to take care of her.
He worked for several years at Sun Health, and for the past eleven years, has worked in the IT department at the Mayo Clinic. They will be holding a memorial service for him also.
He was preceded in death by his father Jarrot, and is survived by his mother Marilyn, and his brothers Robert and James.
The service for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ, 85257. Information can be found on the Green Acres website at www.GreenAcresMortuary.net where a page for Bill has been set up and condolences can be left. Flower arrangements can also be sent to the Green Acre's address.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 15, 2019