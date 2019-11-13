|
Bill Joseph Mussell
September 23, 1996 - November 08, 2019
Bill was born in Prescott Arizona, he lived 17 years in Seligman and graduated High school. He moved to Phoenix where he worked as a mechanic and was in a motorcycle club. Bill was outgoing and made so many friends. He had a beautiful heart, was there for anyone who needed him, and was uncle to all the children. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Bill is survived by his parents Kenneth and Shelly Mussell, brother Tanner, sister-in-law Laura, nephew Hunter, paternal great grandmother Dorothy Fogg, paternal grandmother Gillian Mussell, maternal grandmother Martha Raymor, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is welcomed into heaven by his grandfathers, Bill Mussell, Stu Raymor, and Herman Springer, as well as other family members and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019