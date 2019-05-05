|
Bill Nelson
Phoenix - 1945-April 14, 2019
Bill passed away in peace with Mary Beth, his wife of 48 years, and son Michael at his side. Student body President of Camelback High School in 1962-63, ASU graduate and member of Phi Delta Gamma, his career included Flying Tiger Airlines, TWA, and his marketing consulting firm for national magazines based in Lake Arrowhead, CA. His beloved family includes brothers Tom (Phoenix), Mike (Cornelius, OR), and many nieces, nephews, and grands. Bill was a lifelong singer and musician. He recorded albums with the Galahads and entertained troops on a 1968 USO tour. One friend remembers, "He was the happiest and most uplifting person I know." The family invites memorial contributions to the Camelback High School choir: https://az-phoenixunion-taxcredits.intouchreceipting.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019