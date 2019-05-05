Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill Nelson Obituary
Bill Nelson

Phoenix - 1945-April 14, 2019

Bill passed away in peace with Mary Beth, his wife of 48 years, and son Michael at his side. Student body President of Camelback High School in 1962-63, ASU graduate and member of Phi Delta Gamma, his career included Flying Tiger Airlines, TWA, and his marketing consulting firm for national magazines based in Lake Arrowhead, CA. His beloved family includes brothers Tom (Phoenix), Mike (Cornelius, OR), and many nieces, nephews, and grands. Bill was a lifelong singer and musician. He recorded albums with the Galahads and entertained troops on a 1968 USO tour. One friend remembers, "He was the happiest and most uplifting person I know." The family invites memorial contributions to the Camelback High School choir: https://az-phoenixunion-taxcredits.intouchreceipting.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.