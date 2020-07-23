Bill Page



Bill Page, 85, passed away on July 19, 2020. Bill was born in Siloam, Arkansas on June 23,1935 just after his twin sister Mickey. His family moved to Mesa, Arizona when the twins were six months old. He grew up in Mesa and made life long friends. He loved to tell how he fought fires in the Pacific North West while still in high school. After graduating high school he briefly attended ASU and joined the National Guard where he was active for several years. From Mesa High to barber school in order to work with his father at the family owned Waldorf Barber Shop while attending barber school he met the love of his life, Diane, his wife of 65 years. After years at the barber shop he went into sales in the liquor business and found his true calling...sales. After years he went to work at Tony Coury Buick. He was a super salesman and even won a new Buick. He loved to laugh and tell jokes and had a funny story for every situation. Bill was a animal lover and always had a house full of dogs, cats and birds. He was the rock of our family and much loved.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter Sr and Frieda Mabel Page, sisters Patsy, Peggy, Mickey and his very much loved daughter, Christine. He is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter Teri (Tommy), brother Walter Jr "Bud"(Barbara), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per request no services will be held. Arrangements were made with Research For Life. Please consider a donation to a local animal shelter.









