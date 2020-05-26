Bill Yearnd Iii
1945 - 2020
Bill Yearnd III

Phoenix - Bill Yearnd III passed away on May 22, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born in Cadillac, MI on December 1, 1945. He was preceded in death by his son Billy (2005), parents Marian (2012) and Bill Jr. (1992).

Bill is survived by his wife and mate of his soul, Rose, sister Carolyn and numerous family members who will miss him and his dry sense of humor.

A Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to suggest that donations in lieu of flowers to be made out to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org. Condolences and hugs from home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
