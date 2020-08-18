Billie Jean Giblin



Glendale - For now, we're having to say goodbye to our mom, Billie Jean (Scott) Giblin. She has joined our Dad, Don (Gibby) Giblin and our grandparents, Paralee (Scotty) Riggs & "Scottie" of the Glendale, Scotty's Richfield. Mom graduated from Glendale High School in 1950 and lived and worked in Glendale and Oak Creek Canyon. She is survived by her 2 daughters Brenda and Gail, 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren...we miss you mom, Brenda and Gail. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store