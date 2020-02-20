|
Billie Mae Johnson
Phoenix - Billie Mae Johnson, 81, of Phoenix, joined our Lord on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Billie was born in Erie, PA on February 10, 1938. She was an accomplished seamstress, creating everything from clothes for her children and grandchildren to beautiful wedding gowns. Sewing was her passion and she did it with precision, creativity, and love. She was also very passionate about her grandchildren and was very active in their lives. She attended their sporting events, plays, recitals and graduations. Often, she was transporting them to these events in her car with her personalized plate of GMALIMO. She never turned down the opportunity to babysit, making the time fun and memorable for the grandchildren. Billie loved to help in any way she could and taught her family to do the same. We are grateful for the many wonderful years we had with her and are happy that she is now celebrating with her loved ones that she missed so much. Billie is preceded in death by her mother, Melva Fullerton, sisters Margie Goodroad and Jean Holmes, brothers Jimmy and Floyd Austin, daughters Joni Wells and Jodi Groshong, son Johnny Johnson, grandson Jason Vinson-Groshong, and great-grandson Andres Stivers Jr. She is survived by daughter Judi Enriquez (John), son-in-laws Pete Groshong and Bruce Wells, grandchildren Adam Wells (Patti), David Wells, Heather Vinson, Erika Robbins, Candice Marinello (Sterling), Kira Collins and fiancé Andres Stivers, Casey Collins (Carly), Alicia Enriquez and fiancé Courtney Graf, James Enriquez, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Services for Billie will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church 965 E. Germann Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020