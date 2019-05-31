Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
918 S Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ
Phoenix - Billy David Gebhart, age 54 of Phoenix, AZ died May 27, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born November 1, 1964 in Kansas City, MO to Bill and Bonnie Gebhart. Billy graduated from NEO College with a degree in music education. He was an avid writer, a musician and a lover of music. Racing was in his blood, both drag racing and running. He was a long-time member of NHRA and a former President of the Arizona Drag Racing Association. He was also a member of the Arizona Road Racers, a running club.

Billy is survived by his wife, Harriet Holly Gebhart; daughters, Miranda Gebhart, and Rachael Gebhart; son, Benjamin Gebhart; parents, Bill and Bonnie Gebhart; brothers, Dale, Daniel, and Darren Gebhart; grandmother, Oma Sisemore; and three grandchildren, Bruce Gebhart, LoreLai Grimes; and Brooklyn Grimes.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 918 S Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019
