Billy J. Cowan
1937 - 2020
Billy J. Cowan

Phoenix - Billy J. Cowan of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Bill was born, September 5, 1937, in Ardmore, Oklahoma and moved to Phoenix with his parents when he was 1 month old. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet, their two children, Stacey (Chuck) and Mark (Sharon), and 4 grandchildren: Jamie, Nathan, Baylee, and Grace. Bill loved spending time with his family. He attended Wilson Grade School, Phoenix Technical School, and Phoenix Union High School. He was a surveyor for Salt River Project for 29 years and a carpenter at heart. He loved both the desert and the mountains. Bill never knew a stranger as he loved to visit with others.

Services are pending, and burial will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
