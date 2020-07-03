Dr. Billy Joe Davis Jr



Dr. Billy Joe Davis Jr (Doc), age 66, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the first-born of five children to parents Billy Joe Sr and Tola Mae Davis. Billy grew up in Chandler AZ, where he had a happy and adventures childhood growing up in a small town with his brothers, sister, and cousins. Among the many interests they had, their primary enjoyment was hunting and fishing. He was a naturally gifted singer, spending his high school years practicing in church and school choirs; he was voted 'Most Talented' by his Chandler High classmates. He attended Palmer College, earning a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1977. He opened his first Chiropractic Office in Phoenix with much success. He later moved his practice (Joint Maneuvers) to Lake Havasu City where he lived until his death. His skill in the art of chiropractic was unmatched. His larger than life personality, kind heart, style, good looks, charm, and genuine care for all people were the qualities that defined him. Billy is survived by his four children, daughters Cheyanne Davis, Audrey Davis, Madelynn Davis, son Billy Joe Davis III and Papa to one extraordinary grandson, Ryden Tompkins; all were blessed with the Davis good looks. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Jack Davis, Coppy Davis, Craig Davis and Andrea Trapp. He will be forever missed, never forgotten, and always in the hearts of his family and numerous life-long friends.



'Don't hide the cracks in your armor, it is how your light shines through.'…Billy never hid his shining light, and it will continue to live on in all who knew and love him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store