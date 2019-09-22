|
Billy "Bill" John Lange
Phoenix - Billy "Bill" John Lange, 77, of Phoenix, Arizona, lost his battle with brain cancer on August 17, 2019. He was in his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on May 12, 1942 to Frank and Annabelle Lange in Douglas, Arizona. He and his brothers were raised on the lower section of the Lange Ranch located 8 miles north Elfrida in southeast Arizona.
Bill proudly served his country as a Marine. After his service in the Marine Corp he moved to Sierra Vista, where he met and married the love of his life, Connie. Bill was an aircraft mechanic at Deer Valley Airport, a welder and all around handy man. He loved to hunt, fish, and take his family and friends boating. He was a CB and ham radio operator (KA7KOQ) who enjoyed talking to people around the world.
Bill was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie, daughter Jenni (Will Staples), son Bill Jr. (Dawn) and 3 granddaughters April, Amber, and Brooke. He is also survived by his brothers Joe and Jeff.
Mass for Bill will be held on Friday, October 4, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019