Billy Lang Jackson



Phoenix - Billy Lang Jackson, age 89 of Phoenix, Arizona, died peacefully at home on June 30 after complications of COPD. Born on October 17, 1930 in Phoenix, Arizona, Billy was the son of the late Melvin Jackson and Ethel Shaw Jackson. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School and attended Phoenix College while also attaining a private pilot license. He enlisted into the Air Force and met his bride of 57 years, Ilene Gaffney Jackson, while on temporary assignment at San Diego Naval Station where she was stationed as a seaman. Billy quickly rose to the rank of technical sergeant before being encouraged to apply for officer candidate school where he achieved the rank of second lieutenant. Billy retired from the Air Force at the rank of major and continued to enjoy his passion for flying as a private pilot. Billy is survived by three sons, Richard Jackson of Phoenix, William (Bill) Jackson and his wife Cyndi of Vacaville, CA and John Jackson and his wife Lori of Gilbert, AZ; three grandchildren, Ryan Jackson of Kansas City, MO, Rebekah Harriman (Rian) of Vacaville, CA, and Renae Jackson of Huntington Beach, CA; sister Evelyn Renee Cameron of Grand Junction, CO. Billy was interned during private services in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with Military Honors. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral Services.









