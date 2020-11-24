Billy R. Hancock



Billy R. Hancock, beloved husband, father and grandfather, 90, of Litchfield Park, Arizona passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020.



Billy was born to L.B. and Winona Hancock on December 19, 1929 in Currie, Texas. He graduated from Wortham High School in 1947.



He married Daisy "Dee" Lucas in 1962, who survives him. Billy is also survived by daughter Jani Goulette and her husband Joe as well as two grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew. Billy was predeceased by parents L.B. and Winona Hancock as well as siblings Roland, Dana, Larry and Floydell.



Billy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and served his country for 20 years. Upon retirement with the rank of Master Sergeant from the service, he began work at Salt River Project where he worked for 20 years until retirement in 1988.



He was known for his love of bowling, fishing and hunting. But it was golf that ultimately became his passion once he retired. And of course, spending time with his family. We love you Dad and will miss you so much!



The memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Best Funeral Services in Peoria, Arizona. Viewing will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, with service to follow from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.



Due to COVID-19 attendance at the burial service will be limited to immediate family only. However, guests can attend while remaining in their vehicle.









