Billy Wayne Condra
Billy Wayne Condra

Scottsdale - Billy Wayne Condra, 76 of Scottsdale, Arizona unexpectedly passed away at his home, Friday night, August 14, 2020. Billy was born on October 11, 1943 in Harrisburg, Arkansas and attended Harrisburg High School. He continued his education at Arkansas State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Education. Billy then enlisted in the United States Navy and had several tours on land and at sea. Billy continued his career in the US Navy for 30 years, retiring as a Command Master Chief. After retiring from the Navy, he realized he was not ready to stop giving back. He returned to school to achieve his Master's Degree from Baker University. He began teaching ROTC students at Excelsior Springs Job Corps in Missouri and later became the Center Director there. After his daughter fell ill, he and his wife moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to be close to her. He began working at Phoenix Job Corps and continued working there until he passed. He enjoyed his work and dedicated a great deal of his time to helping young adults transition into the working world and helping those who were disadvantaged. Billy also enjoyed watching old Westerns, cooking with his wife, gardening with his daughter & barbecuing at family gatherings. He loved and cared for the family pets and most of all he dearly loved his wife and daughter. Billy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Noemi Condra and daughter, Jo Condra. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mayo Clinic Kidney Transplant Program.

Checks can be made out to Mayo Clinic with Memo/For: Tribute to Billy W. Condra. Mail to 200 First SW, Rochester, MN 55905, Attention: Department of Development.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
