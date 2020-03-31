|
|
Billy (Bill) Wayne Williams
Billy (Bill) Wayne Williams, age 77, only child of Bill Sr. and Addie, passed away March 24, 2020, at home, from pancreatic cancer, after being diagnosed just one week earlier. He leaves behind his wife, Kate of 37 years, four sons, Nate, Tony, Chris, Steve, daughter, Jennifer, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-children, his cousin Diane, and many other family members who loved him. Bill was raised in Texas, and retired from the State of Arizona in 2004.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020