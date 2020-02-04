Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birda Pelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birda W. Pelton


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birda W. Pelton Obituary
Birda W. Pelton

Phoenix - Birda W. Pelton, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Birda was born on February 26, 1935 in Deming, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norris F., Sr. and Minnie Wilson, her sister Billie Parnell, her brother, Norris F. Wilson, Jr., her daughters, Elizabeth Jane Lopez and Shannon Lynne Smith, and her husband, Daniel Clarence Pelton.

Birda was an avid bowler and a member of the Phoenix Women's Bowling Association. She was inducted into the PWBA Hall of Fame for her dedication and meritorious service to the organization in 2001. She also loved her Boston Terriers, and had several over the years who were her faithful companions. Above all she loved living in Phoenix, her extraordinary view of Camelback Mountain, the solitude of the desert, and the most beautiful sunsets and landscape.

Over the past few years she was well cared for by her son, Jay, and her grandson, Daniel. They made sure she was comfortable and content and were her constant companions throughout all of her medical procedures. She would have been lost without both of them.

In addition to her son, William Joseph "Jay" Pelton, she is survived by a daughter, Mary Anne Webb, her grandchildren, Daniel Cantelme, Lindsey Cantelme, Jessica Engels, Melissa Kovalesky, Marissa Smith, Kristen Smith, Tracie Smith, Karianne Edwards, Jason Pelton and Ashley Evans. She also has eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held beginning at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Birda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now