Birda W. Pelton
Phoenix - Birda W. Pelton, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Birda was born on February 26, 1935 in Deming, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norris F., Sr. and Minnie Wilson, her sister Billie Parnell, her brother, Norris F. Wilson, Jr., her daughters, Elizabeth Jane Lopez and Shannon Lynne Smith, and her husband, Daniel Clarence Pelton.
Birda was an avid bowler and a member of the Phoenix Women's Bowling Association. She was inducted into the PWBA Hall of Fame for her dedication and meritorious service to the organization in 2001. She also loved her Boston Terriers, and had several over the years who were her faithful companions. Above all she loved living in Phoenix, her extraordinary view of Camelback Mountain, the solitude of the desert, and the most beautiful sunsets and landscape.
Over the past few years she was well cared for by her son, Jay, and her grandson, Daniel. They made sure she was comfortable and content and were her constant companions throughout all of her medical procedures. She would have been lost without both of them.
In addition to her son, William Joseph "Jay" Pelton, she is survived by a daughter, Mary Anne Webb, her grandchildren, Daniel Cantelme, Lindsey Cantelme, Jessica Engels, Melissa Kovalesky, Marissa Smith, Kristen Smith, Tracie Smith, Karianne Edwards, Jason Pelton and Ashley Evans. She also has eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held beginning at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020