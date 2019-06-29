|
Bjorn Rockhold Parrish, "BJ" to his friends and family, 41 years old, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on 6/21/2019 in Arizona.
BJ was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Randy and Janis Parrish on November 22, 1977. He was self employed as an Independent Contractor in Arizona. BJ had a passion for adventure and living life to the fullest. BJ was a warm hearted man that made friends everywhere he went and was willing to help out anyone that needed a hand. BJ grew up riding motocross, he loved to travel with friends and family to motocross events. BJ had a passion for music, skydiving and working on his truck. Most importantly and closest to his heart, was caring for his family, Jen and his son Rider. BJ was an energetic father that spent his time sharing his passions with his son.
BJ is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob & Betty Croy of Scottsdale, AZ, and Daniel Paul and Loris (Dottie) Parrish of Daybrook, WV.
BJ is survived by the two loves of his life, Rider (Parrish), and Jen Dyroff: Parents, Randy and Janis Parrish and Sister, Erin Parrish.
Memorial services will be held July 2nd at 1:00 pm in Phoenix Arizona with Samson Dunn of Catalyst Church in Phoenix, AZ, officiating. Address is 3830 N. 67th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85033.
In lieu of flowers, the family wish for memorials be made in support of Rider, memorials can be sent to: Rider Parrish, C/O Catalyst Church, 3830 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 29 to July 2, 2019