Services
Owens Livingston Mortuary
84 E. 19th S.
Snowflake, AZ 85937
(928) 536-5896
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel
84 E. 19th South
Snowflake, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
48 Main Street
Snowflake, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blaine Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blaine Louis Jarvis Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Blaine Louis Jarvis Sr. Obituary
Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr.

Snowflake - Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr. passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at home in Snowflake, AZ. He was 81. He was born to Jesse Rulon and Rilla (Johnson) Jarvis on August 3, 1937 in Snowflake. Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr. is survived by: his wife, Verona Gail Jarvis of Snowflake; 5 children: Blaine Louis, Jr. (Dawn) Jarvis of Mesa, Janet (Lee) Funkhouser of Mesa, Kelly (Jennifer) Jarvis of Taylor, Mitch (Shiela) Jarvis of Chandler, Ryan (Megan) Jarvis of Gilbert; 2 sisters: Judy Stock of Mesa, Suzanne Knighton of Gilbert; 2 brothers: Norman Jarvis of Glendale, Tom (Lovenia) Jarvis of Apache Junction; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th South in Snowflake. The funeral service will begin 11:00 AM., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 48 Main Street in Snowflake. Interment will follow at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake. For the entire obituary visit: owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.

For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now