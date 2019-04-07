|
Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr.
Snowflake - Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr. passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at home in Snowflake, AZ. He was 81. He was born to Jesse Rulon and Rilla (Johnson) Jarvis on August 3, 1937 in Snowflake. Blaine Louis Jarvis, Sr. is survived by: his wife, Verona Gail Jarvis of Snowflake; 5 children: Blaine Louis, Jr. (Dawn) Jarvis of Mesa, Janet (Lee) Funkhouser of Mesa, Kelly (Jennifer) Jarvis of Taylor, Mitch (Shiela) Jarvis of Chandler, Ryan (Megan) Jarvis of Gilbert; 2 sisters: Judy Stock of Mesa, Suzanne Knighton of Gilbert; 2 brothers: Norman Jarvis of Glendale, Tom (Lovenia) Jarvis of Apache Junction; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th South in Snowflake. The funeral service will begin 11:00 AM., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 48 Main Street in Snowflake. Interment will follow at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake. For the entire obituary visit: owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019