Blanche Louise Kowalski
Blanche Louise Kowalski, born on October 23, 1953, left those of us whom she touched greater than when she met us when she passed with her family by her side on February 8, 2020, following a brave battle with cancer. A fiery, giving, and loving woman, Blanche stood on the right side of good, taught us hard work and love were the only way, and lived by extreme example that "often those with the least, give the most". She leaves behind her husband David, whom took care of her with every ounce of his being with love over the last 18 months; her sons Jim and Jeremy, whom she truly gave all she had to feed, raise, and guide; her daughters-in-laws Kathy, whom held Blanche's hand as she passed, and Brandi; her grandchildren, whom were the light of her life, Makayla, Ethan, Brayden, Juliette, and Jayda; her sister Rose and brother Bob; and her nieces and nephews. Blanche came into this world as the baby of a family with 13 children, a family with little money and little food, her parents passing 2 weeks apart when she was just 13 years of age, moving between foster parents until she found the right place, with Ed and Charlotte Sternby. She worked hard her entire life, finding satisfaction in her immediate and extended family. The last 18 months brought challenges but they also brought laughs, love, and tears, pulling her family even closer, just as she would have wished. With no more pain, Blanche has left her earthly family to join her heavenly family, including her birth mother and father, brothers and sisters, and friends whom preceded her in passing, as her family celebrates all that she did when still with them. In lieu of flowers, please help those that help others take their journey, help the caring people at Hospice of the Valley by donating in Blanche's name, www.hov.org or 602-530-6992.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020