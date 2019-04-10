|
|
Blivienne Ruth Brown
Mesa - Blivienne Ruth Brown, 85, of Mesa, AZ passed away on April 7, 2018. She was born on May 11, 1933 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to W.H and Esther Blood. Blivienne was the eldest of three girls. She graduated high school from Merrill High School, and went on to graduate with a Bachelors Degree from Xavier University in New Orleans, LA She later attended graduate school and received her Masters from Columbia University in New York City. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Blivienne became the Director of Home Economics for the city of New York for over 30 years. Upon retirement, she moved to Mesa, AZ to be closer to her youngest sister and parents. B.B. as her friends and family called her, loved to travel. She was always on a plane, a train, a bus or in a car off to some great adventure. She especially loved Paris. During her retirement, she was a tour guide on the tour bus for Apache Gold Casino and would share historical stories with guests while on the trip. She later enjoyed being a guide and active member of TJ's Travel Club for Seniors. B.B. was known for her love of clothes, sense of humor and champagne. B.B. was preceded in death by her parents, W.H. and Esther Blood, and her brother in law, Harold Fuller. She is survived by her sisters, Beverly Blood and Annie Laurie Fuller and her niece April Fuller. She is also survived by a host of cousins and close friends. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019