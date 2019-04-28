Resources
Phoenix - Johnson, "Bob", 88, passed away peacefully and earned his ultimate reward of eternal life, April 2, 2019. Born in Bedford, IN, he joined the USAF, was sent to Luke AFB, met the love of his life (Maggie) in Phoenix, and stayed in AZ. He retired from the phone company, and drove a school bus for 8 years. He will be greatly missed, yet remembered for his love of God, family, friends and serving his country. Flying, golfing, repairing clocks, and playing guitar were among his favorite things to do. Survived by daughter, Cathy; son-in-law Bill; grandson AJ and wife Brittney, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Celebration of Life: May 11, 2019, 10:30 a.m., North Hills Church, 16420 N. 22nd St., Phoenix, AZ, 85022. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014; www.hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
