Bob Prince
Bob N. Prince, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away November 25, 2019. Bob was born October 21, 1937, in Clovis, New Mexico, to William and Minnie Prince (nee Ayres). He is preceded in death by, his first wife, Geraldine Prince (nee Hanson), his father and mother, his sister Jean Hardin, bother-in-law Ted Hardin, and 2 nephews. He is survived by, his second wife, Sheryl Prince, brother, Buddy (Jeri) Prince, and sisters, Frances Simon and Helen (Ron) Caudle. Daughters and son-in-laws, Tricia (Richard) Calta, Sharon (Tracy) DeLaughter, Mary (Ted) Volkmer, Denise (Gary) Lemon, and Janalee Jones. Grandchildren, Joe and Rachel Calta, Jon (Gabrielle), Sam (Bethany Kraft), Norma, and Stephen (Meg) Volkmer, Kindra Voparil, Kaybri Lemon, Austin Childs, and Teryn Jones. Great-grandchildren, Frank Manna, Scarlet Calta, Jason Calta, Dylan Cisco, Celeste Volkmer, Sterling Volkmer, Adalyn and Kol Childs, and Logan Voparil. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held, Saturday November 30, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Bob, to or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019