Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Prince Obituary
Bob Prince

Bob N. Prince, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away November 25, 2019. Bob was born October 21, 1937, in Clovis, New Mexico, to William and Minnie Prince (nee Ayres). He is preceded in death by, his first wife, Geraldine Prince (nee Hanson), his father and mother, his sister Jean Hardin, bother-in-law Ted Hardin, and 2 nephews. He is survived by, his second wife, Sheryl Prince, brother, Buddy (Jeri) Prince, and sisters, Frances Simon and Helen (Ron) Caudle. Daughters and son-in-laws, Tricia (Richard) Calta, Sharon (Tracy) DeLaughter, Mary (Ted) Volkmer, Denise (Gary) Lemon, and Janalee Jones. Grandchildren, Joe and Rachel Calta, Jon (Gabrielle), Sam (Bethany Kraft), Norma, and Stephen (Meg) Volkmer, Kindra Voparil, Kaybri Lemon, Austin Childs, and Teryn Jones. Great-grandchildren, Frank Manna, Scarlet Calta, Jason Calta, Dylan Cisco, Celeste Volkmer, Sterling Volkmer, Adalyn and Kol Childs, and Logan Voparil. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service to be held, Saturday November 30, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Bob, to or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -