Bobbie Gene Hunter
The family of Bobbie G. Hunter (aka Bob) is sad to announce his passing on October 03, 2020. Bob was born May 31, 1935 in Strang, Nebraska. He was the oldest of three children born to the late Edward H. and Audrey I. (Niblack) Hunter. The family moved to Santa Ana, CA in 1936. Bob graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1953, and continued education classes through the years. Bob retired from AZ DES Computer Operations in 2000.
Bob met and married the love of his life, Donna K. Clark on April 14, 1979, and they were blessed with 41 years of marriage. Bob served in the CA Army Reserves from 1953 to 1959. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his wife Donna, daughter Lori (David); Sister Mary, Brother Edward (Patricia); and numerous nephews and nieces. Following his wishes, there will be no formal memorial services. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave. in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Bob's name to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
or Packages from Home at www.packagesfromhome.org
. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.