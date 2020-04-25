Services
Bobby Gean Bratton

Bobby Gean Bratton Obituary
Bobby Gean Bratton, went to meet the Lord on April 20, 2020. Bob passed peacefully at home. Bob is survived by his two sons, Raymond Lee Bratton and John Robert Bratton, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Bob loved cars from his 1948 Kaiser when he was a teenager to His 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 that is still in the family. Bob's other passions were fishing, especially at Willow Springs Lake Arizona and helping family and friends however he could. Love you Dad, you will be missed. Due to China Flu there will be no chapel or graveside service. A graveside service will be held at a later date when approved by the cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date also due to Covid-19.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2020
