Bobby Glen RedmonBobby Glen "Bob" Redmon, know to his family as "Popo" was led by his Spirit Guides to the other side on November 1st, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep, his wife Harriet by his side. He was born on July 30th, 1931 in Snyder, Oklahoma. Ray, Gertrude (Lett) and Bobby soon escaped the dust bowl and moved west looking for a better life. They found themselves in Phoenix, AZ where Bob attended North High School and Phoenix College. He was then activated by the Army Air National Guard and helped establish Luke Air Force Base before his career in the insurance industry took him to Southern California. There he met his beautiful wife Harriet (Nicholas), and had twin daughters, Patricia and Pamela. Bob then moved his family back to Phoenix, where his daughter Susanne was born. The Redmon family put down roots in Arizona, where Bob founded several successful insurance companies, including Doctors Interagency Corporation and SRT Corp, where he developed an innovative self-insurance program which covered several large Arizona businesses, most notably was Bashas' grocery stores. He is survived by his wife and daughters, as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.