1/1
Bobby Glen Redmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Glen Redmon

Bobby Glen "Bob" Redmon, know to his family as "Popo" was led by his Spirit Guides to the other side on November 1st, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep, his wife Harriet by his side. He was born on July 30th, 1931 in Snyder, Oklahoma. Ray, Gertrude (Lett) and Bobby soon escaped the dust bowl and moved west looking for a better life. They found themselves in Phoenix, AZ where Bob attended North High School and Phoenix College. He was then activated by the Army Air National Guard and helped establish Luke Air Force Base before his career in the insurance industry took him to Southern California. There he met his beautiful wife Harriet (Nicholas), and had twin daughters, Patricia and Pamela. Bob then moved his family back to Phoenix, where his daughter Susanne was born. The Redmon family put down roots in Arizona, where Bob founded several successful insurance companies, including Doctors Interagency Corporation and SRT Corp, where he developed an innovative self-insurance program which covered several large Arizona businesses, most notably was Bashas' grocery stores. He is survived by his wife and daughters, as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved