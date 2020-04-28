Services
Bobby L. Austin, Sr.

Gilbert - Bobby L Austin Sr. 73 of Gilbert Az passed away April 22, 2020. Bobby was born in Phoenix Az to William and Vera Austin. He is survived by his son Bobby Austin Jr. (daughter-in-law Misty), son Jason Austin, his sister Sharon Moore and family and his fiancé Laverne Hebert. Bob was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Marilyn. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a late date. You can also leave condolences and even post pictures you may have of him at https://www.gilbertmemorialpark.com/obituaries/ Please send an email to [email protected] if you would like to be updated when these services will take place.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
