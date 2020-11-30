Bobby McCray



Mr. Bobby McCray was an exceptional man that spent his 85 years on earth in service to others. He has been a pillar of strength in the Phoenix community and his church home of Wesley United Methodist Church for nearly six decades. He was a man of few words, but what was spoken was profound. He listened intently and without judgment. He cared for others through acts of kindness and putting his incredible handyman skills to work. He absolutely lived a Christian life and modeled what Jesus taught us about loving and serving others, caring for the least of these, and following God's plan in complete faith and servitude. He was simply amazing.



Born on November 11, 1935 in Cheraw, South Carolina to Dean and Marybelle McCray, Bobby was a child that loved learning. He graduated from South Carolina State University in 1959 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and married his sweetheart, Lucy Sears, that same year.



Securing a position with the Federal Government, Bobby moved his young family, which now included a baby girl named Pam, to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960. Being so far from family and friends, Bobby knew they needed a community and he found it in connecting with other men of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and joining Wesley, the church that he would call home for the next sixty years.



His family grew with the addition of Angie, Tim, and Steph over the next decade and Bob ensured that his family was deeply rooted in the church. Bob didn't miss a Sunday and when there was a need, Bob was there to fill it. He gave his time, his talents, and his treasures without hesitation or any expectation of something in return. He was selfless and humble and everything one would expect from a true man of God.



Bobby made his transition to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 85. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years Lucy, his daughters Pamela McCray (Phillip Cheseman) of Hampton, Virginia, Angela Peters (Jon) of Chandler, Arizona, son Timothy McCray (Nancy) of Chandler, Arizona, daughter Stephanie Jenkins (Parish) of Fayetteville, Georgia, his sister Mary Louise Whitfield of Cheraw, South Carolina, his adored grandchildren Kebari Cheseman, Savanna Peters, Eric McCray, Alana Peters, Kobe Cheseman, Erin McCray, and Eriana McCray, along with three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, fraternity brothers and friends.



He was preceded in death by a son lost just after birth, his parents Dean and Marybelle McCray of Cheraw, South Carolina, his siblings Willie McCrae of Washington D.C., Dean McCray of Crescent City, Florida, Leroy McCray of Columbia, South Carolina, Helen McCray of Cheraw, South Carolina, and James McCray of Washington D.C.



The family will welcome visitors to a viewing between 11:00 and 12:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Universal South Mountain Memorial Center, 7007 S. Central Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wesley United Methodist Church, 750 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, Az 85040.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store