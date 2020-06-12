Bobby Neal Harmon



Bobby N. Harmon, 77, was called home Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Lund Family Hospice Home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carmen; son Tom; daughter Cissy Mahoney and son-in-law Todd; grandson, Jeremy Perez; and close friends. Bobby was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma and moved to Arizona during his childhood. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the Navy's Construction Battalion, aka Seabees. He was employed by Southwest Gas Corporation for 30 years. Private services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.









