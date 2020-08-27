Bonita Fortner French
Surprise - Bonita Fortner French, 87, passed away on August 24, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. She was preceded by her husband of 64 years, Gene W. French. Bonita was born in Brown County, TX to Loy Fortner and Odessa Holland Fortner. She graduated from Grand Canyon College and worked as an elementary school teacher. She was a faithful member of Royal Palms Baptist Church, remembered as a wise Godly woman and for her work with MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) and Tapestry. She was preceded by two brothers: Keith Fortner and Kenley Fortner.
She is survived by one brother, William Fortner and wife Norma, son Weldon Loy French and wife Shari, daughter Karen Ranee Duckworth and husband Charlie, son Mark Alan French and wife Joy. Grandchildren Angela French, Andrew French, Cari Beth Wyant, Autumn Bonner, Rebecca Shook, Grant French, Shelby French, and Mitchell French. Great-grandchildren Sienna Bonner, Capri Bonner, Samuel French, Emma Wyant, Chloe Wyant, and Jacob Wyant.
Funeral service will be held on August 30 at 2:00 PM at Royal Palms Baptist Church (8802 N. 19th Ave.) Live Stream https://www.youtube.com/c/RoyalPalmsBaptistChurch
with internment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on August 31, at 10:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org
) or Royal Palms Baptist Church.
