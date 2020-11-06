Bonnie Hoffert



Glendale - Bonnie Bryn Hoffert, 70, variously and affectionately known by those who loved her as Bunky, Bonnie-o, Smidgen, Bestie, Bunky My Pet Monkey, Bondy, the Queen of Clean, Mrs. H, and Maama!, died unexpectedly Sept. 30, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Born in Minot, North Dakota, on Nov. 28, 1949, Bonnie was the daughter of Odin and Lorna Bryn, both teachers, and the younger sister of Saundra Bryn.



Married to her high school sweetheart, Bruce, the two met in the summer of 1966 between their junior and senior years at Minot High School. Their first date, Aug. 10, was also their wedding date five years later in 1971.



After graduating from Minot State University in 1971, Bonnie taught one year at Velva High School where some of the farm boys were almost as old as she - though she surely held her own. Teaching jobs were actually scarce then, and the teacher whose class she had taken returned the next year, so in the fall of 1972 the pair joined her parents in Phoenix where the folks had moved after the big 1969 Minot flood.



Bonnie taught Business English, Accounting and Keyboarding that first year in Phoenix at Durham Business College before being hired as one of the original teachers and eventual English department chair at Greenway High School where she led for 35 years. Bonnie loved every one of her hundreds of students, and they loved and respected her in return. As a faculty member, she was the editor and chief writer for two Greenway A+ and National Blue Ribbon awards and met President Bill Clinton in the White House as a result of the first Blue Ribbon award. She also spoke at several national conventions as the chair of Greenway's High School Futures Planning Consortium. During her tenure, Bonnie was a Finalist for the Disney Teacher Award, nominated for U.S. West Teacher of the Year, a finalist for the National Football League Teacher of the Year, a Glendale Union HSD Achievement Above All recipient, and elected into Who's Who in American Education many times over. She ended her professional career with a stint as a teacher and then the Community Liaison at the Arizona Virtual Academy in Phoenix.



As much as she loved every day of her career as an educator, that could not possibly sum up her life. She made sure summers were full of special times for the family from simply reading to road trips including her favorite stops on the way to visit Minot grandparents, Joe and Hazel Hoffert, to just laughing at favorite movies or shared jokes. She adored being a basketball mom and making Rice Krispie bars for the snack bar.



A people-person with a very private side as well, Bonnie had a fierce love for family and friends, and she was the shining light at gatherings. Her unique storytelling ability and outrageous sense of humor always brought laughter to all those who had the pleasure of spending time with her - and it never took long. Even those who were welcomed into her circle briefly talked about how special she was.



She was also famous in her family for the "McDonald's talks" which started off with a soda and went from there to the birds and bees (Do you like her mother because you know that's what she will be like…) or the wise advice for a problem. If there was a question that needed research, Bonnie would get right on it and start sending information to help with the dilemma.



A woman of great faith which started with her childhood Lutheran training, Bonnie would have told us to "Be still, and know that I am God." She is predeceased by her parents and beloved grandmother, Torbjor Homme (Nana). She is survived by husband, Bruce; son, Adam; niece Cassaundra Harmon Wagenseller (Paul); nephew, Eric Harmon (Jessica); as well as two great-nieces and three great-nephews to whom she was another grandmother.



Services will be held at 2 p.m., Nov. 19, 2020, at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ, Bldg 4000. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Mary's Food Bank or the Arizona Humane Society.









