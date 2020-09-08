Bonnie Jean Barrett



Oak Park - Bonnie Jean Barrett born September 21, 1934 of Oak Park, Illinois . Her mother was



heiress Jean Catherine Cameron of a canning empire in Chicago, Illinois. While on break from the University of Illinois, she met her future husband Thomas W Barrett III. After graduation from college she moved to Arizona. She is survived by her three children, Thomas W.Barrett IV, Holly Barrett Coumbe and Catherine Jean Barrett. She had such an impact on her childrens' lives, it's hard to believe that she is passed away too soon. She was our companion and much more. Now she has gone to the angels in heaven. Mom we love you and miss you so much! Mom and I would say this almost every night before bed: "I love you as much as the sea and the sky and all the stars above the heaven and all the fish in the ocean." Thomas



Passed away August 30, 2020 - services pending.









