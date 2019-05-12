|
|
Bonnie Jean Bay
Phoenix - Bonnie Jean Bay, 76, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Bonnie was born July 19, 1942 in Monticello, Missouri to Lloyd and Gloria Little. Bonnie met the love of her life and married Glen Bay in September 1960 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until Glen's death in 2003. She was involved in her community through the schools, her church, and her friends and neighbors. She had two sons, Brian and Randy, and one grandson, Adam. Bonnie was a remarkable, caring lady with a huge heart and was most happy when surrounded by family and many friends. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV), 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Bldg 400, Peoria AZ, 85383. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the https://www.cancer.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019