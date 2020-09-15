Bonnie Jean Kieser



Bonnie Jean Kieser, a life-long nurse, loving mother and wife, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on April 25, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona. Born to Lawrence Mattern and Annabelle Miller on January 25, 1956 in Muncy, PA, she was one of two children. Bonnie is survived by her husband Michael Kieser of 40 years, her son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Lin, her sister Angela Croucher, and her stepfather Ronald Reitmeyer.



Bonnie attended Williamsport Area High School, Williamsport Area Community College, and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 38 years and Metro Surgery Center for 3 years in Arizona.



Bonnie was an avid traveler and had a passion for adventure, she recently visited Ireland and the UK, and has been to places as far as China and the Czech Republic. Her hobbies included puzzles, playing cards and backgammon with family and friends, gardening, cooking and baking, and treasure hunting through antique stores. She was passionate about her Catholic faith; a few years ago she visited the Pope at the Vatican. She had a zeal for family and loved spending time caring for her grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



Bonnie is deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



Her service will be held at 10am on October 10 at the Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, Arizona.









