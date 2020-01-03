|
|
Bonnie Jean McGowan
On Thursday, December 26th, 2019 Bonnie Jean (Verdugo) McGowan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was taken into the arms of our Lord at the age of 83 in Mesa AZ.
Bonnie was born on May 26 1936 in Reno, NV to George and Genevieve Verdugo. The oldest of 6 children she was raised in Jerome, AZ with her siblings Patricia (Julian) Durazo, George (Sandra) Verdugo, Veronica (Bill) Morales, Joseph (Kym) Verdugo, and Elizabeth (Kim) Weitzel.
In 1955 she met and married the love of her life Henry Albert McGowan Jr. They had 4 daughters Kathleen Marie (Mark) Smith, Lori Ann McGowan, Margaret Louise McGowan, and Patricia Lynn (Lance) Story.
They in turn gave her 12 grandchildren. Sean Henry McGowan, David Joseph Fuller, Zeth Thomas (Kassondra) Evans, Rene Isabelle McGowan, Matthew Cole (Kelli) McGowan, Samuel James McGowan, Steven Robert (Alina) Scott, Rebekah Lynn Iverson, Miranda Riley Iverson, Tobias Anthony Story, Gabriel Vincent Story, and Katherine Ann Story.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents George and Genevieve Verdugo, her husband of 47 years Henry Albert McGowan Jr., her brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Kym Verdugo, her brothers-in-law James Samuel Huff McGowan, William C "Bill" McGowan and her sister-in-law Betty Kathleen McGowan Nuti.
Services will be held at 1:30pm January 10th, 2020 at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020